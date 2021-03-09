CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of ($2.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 10,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

