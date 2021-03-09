Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $820.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

