Citigroup Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

TSCO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

