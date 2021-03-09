Citigroup Begins Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.