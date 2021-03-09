Citigroup Inc. Acquires 21,854 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.69% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $118,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $25.16. 15,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

