Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 900,000 SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,324,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 38.46% of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of XLSR stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $40.15. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,135. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

