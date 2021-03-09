Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.10% of PNM Resources worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 676.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. 50,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

