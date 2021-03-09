Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,601 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,607,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

