Citigroup Inc. Buys 165,826 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Copart worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Copart by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

