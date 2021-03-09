Citigroup Inc. Buys 670,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 10,322.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000.

MOO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,656. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

