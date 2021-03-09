Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $135.37. 5,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

