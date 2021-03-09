Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $32,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

