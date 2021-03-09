Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.49% of 2U worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $34.13. 74,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,293. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

