Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of STERIS worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

