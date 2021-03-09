Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $39,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $801.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $884.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

