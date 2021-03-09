Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,730 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 6.02% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.