Citigroup Inc. Has $122.84 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of SAP worth $122,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.25. 11,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,474. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

