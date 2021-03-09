Citigroup Inc. Has $146 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of W. R. Berkley worth $145,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.68. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

