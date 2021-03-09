Citigroup Inc. Has $247.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $247,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,397. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

