Citigroup Inc. Has $32.09 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Western Midstream Partners worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of WES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

