Citigroup Inc. Has $34.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 57,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 144,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.43. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,541. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

