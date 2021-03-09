Citigroup Inc. Has $35.45 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of VICI Properties worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 676,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3,295.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in VICI Properties by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 440,705 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,178,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 89,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

