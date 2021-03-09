Citigroup Inc. Has $363.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,083 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 18.65% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $363,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,047,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

PDP traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,267. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

