Citigroup Inc. Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.44% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $38,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,290. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.