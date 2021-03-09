Citigroup Inc. Has $39.81 Million Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.67% of Workhorse Group worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 836,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,017,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

