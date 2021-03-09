Citigroup Inc. Has $476.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $476,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,770. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

