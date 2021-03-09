Citigroup Inc. Has $49.78 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $49,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.55. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

