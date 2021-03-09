Citigroup Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of MSCI worth $65,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.75 on Monday, hitting $408.97. 5,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

