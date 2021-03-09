Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $96,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,246. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

