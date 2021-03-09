Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 514.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.01% of Blink Charging worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 116,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

