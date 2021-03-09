Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 630,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. 494,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

