Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $107,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $72.38. 849,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

