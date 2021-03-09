Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,111 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.07. 872,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

