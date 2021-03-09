Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,568 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $39,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

