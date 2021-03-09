Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $392,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

IWF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.58. 52,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

