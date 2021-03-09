Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $578,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,453,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,854,000 after purchasing an additional 293,064 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,681,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,486. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

