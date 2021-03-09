Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $41,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,940. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $625.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

