Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Varian Medical Systems worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

VAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.