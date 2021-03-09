Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Duke Realty worth $47,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. 14,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,060. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

