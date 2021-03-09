Citigroup Inc. Sells 121,638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $410,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

