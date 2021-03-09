Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,515 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.39. 22,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,698. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

