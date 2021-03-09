Citigroup Inc. Sells 446,133 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,133 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $689,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

