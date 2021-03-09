Citigroup Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO traded down $28.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.00. 269,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

