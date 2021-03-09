Citigroup Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.
Shares of AVGO traded down $28.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.00. 269,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
