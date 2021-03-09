Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Apria stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 4,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

