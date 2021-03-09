Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. 590,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.