Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

