Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,530 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 266,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.35% of Citrix Systems worth $55,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.45. 12,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,231. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,011,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

