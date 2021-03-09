City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.39

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 1432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in City by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in City by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

