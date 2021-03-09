Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $300.86 million and $93.86 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

