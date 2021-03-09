Civitas (CIV) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $68,452.38 and approximately $37.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00028499 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 243.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,980,985 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.